    Vice PM Nazarbayeva partook in roundtable meeting on pre-school education development in Shuchinsk (PHOTOS)

    18:12, 07 April 2016
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva, who is paying a working visit to Akmola region, has participated in a roundtable meeting on development of pre-school education in Shuchinsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Earlier, Nazarbayeva visited Akkol town, where she partook in opening a new 250-seat outpatient hospital and visited local orphanage.

    The Vice PM visited also Koshygulov Secondary School in Kogam village of Enbekshilder district, multi-purpose inter-district hospital in Burabay district and Merey Orphanage in Shuchinsk. Here she participated in the roundtable meeting on discussing development of pre-school education, which was attended by teachers from all the districts of the region.

             

