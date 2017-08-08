Vice PM of Belarus says hugely impressed by Astana EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vice Prime Minister of Belarus Anatoly Kalinin has visited the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana today, Kazinform has learnt from EXPO-2017 Media Center.

During the official visit, the Vice Prime Minister of Belarus noted that Astana EXPO-2017 demonstrates Kazakhstan's latest achievements in economy, energy and arts. In his words, Belarus is keen to develop bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan in the sphere of trade and alternative energy sources. Implementation of the principles of the national strategy of sustainable socioeconomic development of Belarus until 2020 is closely related to the theme of Astana EXPO-2017.



Kalinin stressed that EXPO-2017 is the event with a global reach aiming to preserve our planet. That is why Belarus considers participation in the exhibition as a strategically important step towards the development of green economy and close bilateral cooperation in various spheres and sectors.



The Vice Prime Minister of Belarus pointed out that he is hugely impressed by the exhibition. The Belarusian side is happy that its Kazakh friends managed to create a center that has attracted people from all over the world. Thanks to wise policy of Nursultan Nazarbayev and Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakhstan and Belarus will continue to support geopolitical balance in the region guided by pragmatic approach and common goals.







CEO of JSC "NC "Astana "EXPO-2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov, in turn, praised Belarus Pavilion for fully developing the theme of the exhibition The Future Energy.



"The pavilion showcases all achievements Belarus has made in the sphere of renewable energy sources. Products produced by Belarus are also on display. This is the only pavilion with an art gallery on the second floor that is very popular among guests of the exhibition. I wish friendly people of Belarus every success," Yessimov said.



The National Day of Belarus within the framework of the exhibition is scheduled to take place on August 13. Prime Minister of the country Andrey Kobyakov is expected to attend the event.



Belarus confirmed its participation in Astana EXPO-2017 in December 2014.