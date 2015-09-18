Vice PM of Kazakhstan, President of Tatarstan meet in Kazan

ASTANA-KAZAN. KAZINFORM - Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva has met with re-elected President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov today.

Earlier in the day Kazan hosted the inauguration ceremony of President Minnikhanov attended by many outstanding politicians. At the meeting, Nazarbayeva and Minnikhanov touched upon many issues relating to bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan. Utmost attention was paid to the organization of the 2013 Universiade in Kazan and how its experience can be helpful to Kazakhstan that will host the 2017 Winter Universiade. After the meeting, the Kazakh Vice Premier paid a visit to the street in Kazan named after President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.