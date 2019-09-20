Vice PM praised semi-digital operation room in E Kazakhstan

SEMEY. KAZINFORM - A delegation led by Berdibek Saparbayev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has visited the Semey Emergency Hospital, Kazinform reported.

B.Saparbayev praised a semi-digital operation room with a unique angiographic unit which was launched as part of the Comprehensive healthcare plan for East Kazakhstan region.

It is noteworthy that the complex for surgical interventions is the only in Kazakhstan. The uniqueness of the equipment is that it can carry out several types of surgical operations including interventional and open methods.

The local budget allocated KZT2.3 billion for the building’s reconstruction and installation of the semi-digital (hybrid) operation room. Note that the complex was launched in accordance with the requirements of international JCI standards.

In addition, memoranda of mutual cooperation were signed between the Semey Emergency Hospital, the Research Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics and the National Research Center for Neurosurgery of the city of Nur-Sultan.

It should be noted that 12 healthcare specialists of SHE will go abroad for training. Over three years 276 doctors have already pursued graduate studies in foreign clinics as part of a three-level training program.