  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Vice PM, reps of Association of European Businesses hold talks

    09:55, 04 March 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - During a meeting with representatives of the Association of European Businesses Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar spoke about the favorable investment climate in the country, the press service of the Prime Minister informs.

    The roundtable attendees noted that last year Kazakhstan’s economy grew by 4.5%. It was informed that the Government’s priority is attracting quality foreign investment in non-resource sector.

    In turn, AEB Chairman of the Board and President of Schneider Electric in Russia and the CIS Johan Vanderplaetse emphasized the relevance of Kazakhstan’s economy diversification in light of changing structure of the global energy consumption.

    In addition, business representatives considered the possibility of participating in government programs and initiatives to support the Industry 4.0, green economy, sustainable development, electric transport infrastructure in the Republic of Kazakhstan through technology transfer and localization.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Investment projects Business, companies Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!