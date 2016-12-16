Vice PM tells about tight schedule of President Nazarbayev's overseas trips

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov told about the tight schedule President Nursultan Nazarbayev has during his overseas trips.

During the TV project "How the history was made" a video footage of the first official visit of the Kazakh President to the U.S. was shown. Tasmagambetov who was Assistant to the President at that time recalled that trip.



"We jetted off from Almaty city at 12:00 p.m. and spent 12 hours on a plane," said Tasmagambetov adding that the program of the visit started right after the delegation came off the plane.



"After six hours of meetings and negotiations we made it to our hotel and had to be at a reception in an hour at 7:00 p.m. I went to my room, passed out and woke up only the next morning. The schedule was very tight and not everyone could keep up," Tasmagambetov added.