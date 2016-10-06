Vice PM to control preparations for Winter Universiade 2017 in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting at the Ukimet Uiy focusing on the preparations for the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty city on Thursday.

According to primeminister.kz, participants of the meeting discussed construction of sport facilities and preparation of the Kazakhstan national students' team.



Prime Minister Sagintayev instructed First Vice Prime Minister Imangali Tasmagambetov to control preparation process for the 2017 Winter Universiade.



The 28th Winter Universiade will run in Almaty city from January 29 through February 8, 2017.



58 countries have already confirmed their participation. 86 sets of medals will be up for grabs.