Vice PM, UNFPA Representative meet in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has met today with Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Kazakhstan and Regional Director for Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan Giulia Vallese, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Vice PM noted high level of cooperation betweenKazakhstan and UNFPA. The activeinvolvement of the UNFPA in promotion of safe motherhood, reproductive healthprotection, HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis prevention, gender equality and domesticviolence prevention enabled Kazakhstan to achieve a considerable success inthese spheres.





Gulshara Abdykalikova said that the UNFPA had been areliable partner of the National Commission for Women, Family and DemographicPolicy.





Kazakhstan declared 2019 as the Year of Youth. For this reason, thecountry focuses on protection and strengthening of young people’s reproductivehealth. Gulshara Abdykalikova thanked the UNFPA Representative for the supportin this issue.





The sides alsodiscussed the issue of holding a summit in Nairobi (Kenya) on the occasionof the 25th anniversary of the InternationalConference on Population and Development. The goal of the summit is to givea political and financial boost to the ICPD in reduction of preventablematernal mortality, unsatisfied need in family planning and liquidation ofviolence against women.





Giulia Vallese invited Kazakhstan to join the summit andshare its experience in this issue. «Kazakhstan can share its positive exampleof demonstration of political commitments in healthcare sector, youth supportand ensuring equal rights and opportunities both for men and women,» she said.

Upon completion of the meeting, Gulshara Abdykalikovathanked Giulia Vallese for fruitful work in Kazakhstan and wished her success.