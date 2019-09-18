  • kz
    Vice Premier of Kazakhstan assigned

    20:01, 18 September 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State signed a decree to appoint Roman Sklyar as the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service informs.

    Born on May 8, 1971 in Pavlodar is a graduate of the Pavlodar State University, Moscow Business Institute and Kazakh Legal Studies and International Relations Institute.

    Prior to the appointment has been acting as the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Appointments Top Story
