Vice Premier Saparbayev stressed high level of ICT in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Berdibek Saparbayev has met with a delegation of the International Social Security Association (ISSA) headed by its President Errol Frank Stuve in Ukimet Uyi today.

During the meeting they discussed the use of information and communication technologies (ICT) in the field of social security. B.Saparbayev noted that a great attention is paid to the development of the ICT in the social sphere in Kazakhstan.

"The dynamics of the ICT sector has been rapidly growing in recent years. The number of electronic services in the social sphere is increasing from day to day through introducing new technologies. Our country has made great strides in terms of the ICT development and takes a leading position among the CIS countries, " Deputy Prime Minister said.

He also added that Kazakhstan is one of the few countries that fulfils all its social obligations even in times of crisis, according to the website of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

"At the instruction of the Head of the State, the Government takes comprehensive measures to implement all social obligations, as well as funding of payments for civil servants and increasing social payments in 2016-2018," B.Saparbayev said.

Vice Prime Minister also stressed that it is important to hold the International Conference on Information and Communication Technology in Social Security under the auspices of the ISSA in Astana on September 2-4.

"The event of this magnitude will create a favorable environment for further international cooperation and exchange of experience and will give a new impetus to the development of information and communication technologies in the social security sphere of Kazakhstan," Saparbayev said.

In turn, Errol Frank Stuve thanked the Kazakh side for their assistance in organizing the conference and expressed his confidence that this dialogue will serve as a platform to issue constructive solutions to the future development of the ICT.