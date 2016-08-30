Vice President of Bulgaria: Kazakhstan turned into a key state in Central Asia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vice President of the Republic of Bulgaria Margarita Popova congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Constitution Day.

“I wish health, well-being, security and good leaders to Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan has achieved a lot over the years of independence. Your country has reached great success under the leadership of Nursultan Nazarbayev. Kazakhstan has turned into a key state in Central Asia, and I congratulate you on this,” said Popova in an interview with mass media prior to her meeting with Kazakh Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova in Akorda Palace.

She also stated Bulgaria’s intention to further strengthen the relations with our country.

“You know that the relations between our countries are maintained at a sufficiently high political level. A few months ago, Speaker of our Parliament visited Kazakhstan. We would like to turn our traditional ties into a impetus for the development of economic contacts of the two states and launch an intensive investment process which is required both for us and Kazakhstan,” she added.

The Bulgarian Vice President touched upon also the issue of participation of her country in the EXPO 2017.

“We have announced to join the EXPO 2017 and we are working on this issue. We need to define certain parameters of our participation in this grandiose event which serves as another example of Kazakhstan's success. The decision on this issue will be adopted in the nearest time,” Popova concluded.