Vicente Loscertales inspected EXPO-2017 facilities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 3-day visit of Secretary General of the International Exhibition Bureau Vicente Loscertales to Astana began on October 5.

Secretary General of the International Exhibition Bureau Vicente Loscertales held a meeting with Chairman of the Board of "Astana EXPO-2017" National Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov, the press service of the company informs.

A. Yessimov noted that the national company had significantly changed its structure placing an emphasis on efficiency, transparency and multistaging.

"We are constantly working on the issues of making the exhibition better and complete the construction process on time. We also pay attention to the content of the exhibition," A. Yessimov said.

In turn, V. Loscertales stressed that it was necessary to create a nucleus of the future exhibition now.

"I think that we moved in different directions so far, it was construction on one hand and promotion on the other. Now, we need to focus on creating a nucleus of our exhibition. We also need to have similar opinions regarding the event. We are not at the stage of planning any more, we are at the stage of implementation," the Secretary General of the exhibition told to A. Yessimov.

Besides, Vicente Loscertales inspected the EXPO construction site and familiarized with the progress in construction work. The visit of the Secretary General of the International Exhibition Bureau will last until October 7.