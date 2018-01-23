Victim of Kabul terror attack to be repatriated to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A body of a Kazakh national killed during the terrorist attack in the capital of Afghanistan Kabul will be repatriated to Kazakhstan in the near future, a source at the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed.

"In order to [repatriate the body], it is necessary to collect specific documents. At the moment our diplomats are busy with that. We are also looking at various options of repatriating the victim's remains back to Kazakhstan," Anuar Zhainakov, spokesman of the Ministry, said after the Government meeting on Tuesday.



In his words, funeral services and services related to repatriation may cost up to $20,000 in Afghanistan.



"Our diplomats managed to find a company that will charge less - $6-7,000 for the service. The problem will be solved within the next few days. We constantly keep in touch with the victim's family," Zhainakov added.



It is to be recalled that the Kazakh businessman was killed as a result of the terrorist attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul on Saturday. The Astana resident was in Afghanistan on the invitation of one of local telecommunication companies.