Victims of flood in Kostanay region to receive KZT 1 mln compensation

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Residents of Surikovka village affected by floods will receive compensation in the amount of 1 million tenge.

According to the press service of the regional governor's office, the funds are supplied by sponsors. In addition, victims can receive one-time financial assistance from the state in the amount of 20 MCI (over 60 thousand tenge).

As previously reported, 20 houses were flooded in Surikovka village. Thus, 155 people were evacuated.