Victims of flooding in Maktaaral to receive KZT100 thousand, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Each resident of Maktaaral district of Turkestan region affected by flooding will receive KZT100 thousand, Kazinform reports.

«Residents of the Maktaaral district of Turkestan region affected by flooding will be fully provided with new or renovated housing. Each resident will receive KZT100 thousand from the republican budget. The situation is under control,» the President’s Twitter account reads.