Victims of violent attacks buried in Aktobe city (PHOTO)

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Hundreds of people have gathered in Aktobe city for the funerals of three victims of the violent attacks that happened on June 5.

The city people pay a last tribute to Andrey Maksimenko, Nikolay Onishchenko and Mikhail Matrosov.



"We've been neighbors for nearly 20 years," Maksimenko's neighbor Yelena Udelya said. "He was a really nice, kind-hearted man. We mourn this loss together with his family."



Recall that all three were killed by terrorists in Aktobe city on Sunday. Maksimenko who was clerk at the Pallada arms shop was murdered by the attackers. The 69-year-old Onishchenko was a randomized victim of the terrorists. Matrosov was a customer of the Pantera arms shop.