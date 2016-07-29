Video in support of Kazakh boxers at 2016 Rio Olympics released

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Boxing channel on Youtube posted a video in support of the national boxing team at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

As reported, 10 athletes will defend this year the honour of their home country at the Olympic Games.

Birzhan Zhakypov, Olzhas Sattybay, Kairat Yeraliyev, Berik Abdrakhmanov, Abylaikhan Zhussupov, Daniyar Yeleussinov, Zhanibek Alimkhanuly, Adilbek Niyazymbetov, Vasily Levit and Ivan Dychko will compete in men's 10 weight categories

Zhaina Shekerbekova and Dariga Shakimova will fight in women's bouts.



