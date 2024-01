ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Witnesses of the abortive launch of the Soyuz FG booster from the Baikonur space cosmodrome shared the video of the launch with Kazinform correspondent.

The footage shows the Soyuz carrier rocket blasting off from the cosmodrome and then starting to fall.



Earlier it was reported that the Soyuz carrier rocket aborted after its launch from the cosmodrome at 2:40 p.m.