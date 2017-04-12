Video of Batyr Dzhukembayev vs. Cosme Rivera title bout published

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The video of the title bout of Batyr Dzhukembayev vs. Mexican boxer Cosme Rivera can now be watched on social networks.





As a reminder, Kazakh boxer Dzhukembayev (8-0, 7 KOs) who competes in the super-lightweight met with Rivera (41-23-3, 28 KOs) in the main bout of the Boxing Night in Montreal on April 7. The ten round battle was stopped in the seventh and Kazakh was awarded the victory. Thus, Batyr became the IBO International champion.

Besides, the video of Abylaykhan Khussainov (Kazakhstan) figthing vs. Cristian Arrazola (Mexico) was published.





Kazakh boxer Abylaikhan Khussainov (5-0, 4 KOs) fought against Mexican Cristian Arrazola (23-13-2, 16 KOs) at Montreal Boxing Night. Being considerably stronger than his rival the Kazakh boxer won him by knockout in Round 2 within 2 minutes and 38 seconds. It was his sixth professional and fifth inside-the-distance victory.