Video of Dimash Kudaibergenov, Eva Longoria dancing in Paris hits the web

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It looks like Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergenov had a great time attending the Global Gift Gala Paris celebrated at Four Seasons Hotel George V on May 16, Kazinform has learned.

After hitting the red carpet with founder of the Global Gift Foundation Maria Bravo, Dimash performed the cover of Eric Carmen's power ballad All by Myself.



He also danced with none other than Eva Longoria, the American actress, producer, director, activist and businesswoman, who invited him to the event.



"It is a great honor to sing at the next Global Gift Gala in Paris on May 16," Dimash wrote in his Instagram account ahead of the event supported by UNICEF.



The Global Gift Foundation is a non-profit organization that aims to create a positive impact on the lives of children, women and families who are in need. Eva Longoria, fashion designer Victoria Beckham and British singer Alesha Dixon are the Honorary Chairs of the foundation. American actors Melanie Griffith and Terence Howard serve as the ambassadors of the foundation.

