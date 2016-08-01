Video of Kazakh paratroopers’ performance at International Army Games 2016 released

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Defense has uploaded a video of Kazakh paratroopers' performance at the International Army Games 2016 in Russia.

As reported earlier, the paratroopers of Kazakhstan won the 1st stage of Airborne Platoon International Competition being held at Rayevsky range near Novorossiysk.

The teams of Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, China, Iran, Egypt and Venezuela parachuted from MI-8 helicopters and passed a 10-km battle march.



Kazakhstani paratroopers finished the first at the competition. China and Russia were ranked the second and third respectively.



