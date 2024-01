Video of Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to Turkey released

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A video on the results of the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, to Turkey has been posted on Akorda's social media page, Kazinform reports.

The short video shows Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to Turkey, as well as the meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

It should be recalled that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev made an official visit to Ankara. As a result of the negotiations between President Nursultan Nazarbayev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a number of documents were signed between the two countries.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan demonstrated a particular respect while meeting President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and called him "the Aksakal of the Turkic world".

In turn, Nursultan Nazarbayev said that political stability and sustainability in Turkey are important for Kazakhstan.