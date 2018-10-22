Video of President Nazarbayev's participation in 12th ASEM Summit released

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A video dedicated to the participation of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) has been released, Kazinform has learnt from the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State participated in the 12th ASEM Summit in Brussels.



On the sidelines of the summit, President Nazarbayev had meetings with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe and President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in.



While addressing the plenary session of the summit, the Kazakh leader emphasized that amid conflicts and spread of sanction and trade wars the global politics had reached the peak of tension. He noted that the summit should call the U.S., Russia, China, and the European Union to search for the solutions to the existing differences.



The summit especially focused on the development of cooperation between Asia and Europe in the issues of expansion of trade and investment, stable development and climate change.



Kazakhstan is the only Central Asian country which happens to be the ASEM member.