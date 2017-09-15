Video of President Nazarbayev's press conference goes online

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held the press conference for local journalists and representatives of foreign mass media accredited in Kazakhstan in the Akorda presidential residence on September 14. The president's press service shared the video of the press conference on Facebook and YouTube.

It took President Nazarbayev almost two hours to answers the questions that most Kazakhstanis are concerned about, including Kazakhstan's switchover to the Latin-based script, whether the EXPO-2017 in Astana has paid off, possible devaluation of tenge in the future and many more.



