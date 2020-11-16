Video of President’s working week released

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A video recapping the working week of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been released, Kazinform reports.

President’s press secretary Berik Uali shared the video on his official Facebook page.

Last week was very productive as the Head of State signed the amended law on energy, transport and state prizes, and took part in the session of the Council of Heads of SCO Member States. The President chaired the session on the transition to Latin-based Kazakh alphabet, received Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, Supreme Mufti Nauryzbai kazgy Tagnauly and Chairman of the Agency for Protection and Development of Competition Serik Zhumangarin.

President Tokayev also talked over the phone with a number of his counterparts, including Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and former Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also ratified the agreement on cooperation in migration between Kazakhstan and Belarus.