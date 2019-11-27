  • kz
    Video of President Tokayev’s meeting with foreign ambassadors released

    12:28, 27 November 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A video of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s November 26 meeting with heads of foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Kazakhstan was released, Kazinform reports.

    President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali shared the video on his official Facebook page.

    President Tokayev reminded that Kazakhstan is still open for international cooperation and will continue the policy of constructive and balanced interaction with strategic partners.

    According to the Head of State, cooperation with Russia, China, the U.S., the EU, and Central Asian countries is among the priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy.

