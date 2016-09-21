Video of ‘smoking Kazakh boy' goes viral

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A video of a little boy smoking a cigarette allegedly filmed in Kazakhstan has gone viral.

The shocking video shows the boy, 8, smoking in his school uniform. The video is believed to have been made by other schoolchildren who are laughing in the background and then posted online.



According to Mirror, the video is likely to be filmed in Kazakhstan as the children were reportedly speaking Kazakh.



"Looks to me like adults are involved in this and are probably making him do it for likes," online user ‘KTL' commented the video.



Another online user added: "Maybe his parents smoke and he just wanted to be like them. Everybody tried smoking at a young age. The worst thing about this is that he is not the only little boy who smokes in Kazakhstan."



