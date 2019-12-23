Video of Tokayev’s speech at 2nd session of National Public Confidence Council released

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A video of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s speech at the 2nd session of the National Public Confidence Council was released, Kazinform has learnt from Advisor to the President Yerlan Karin.

Recall that the 2nd session of the National Public Confidence Council chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was held in the Kazakh capital on December 20.

The 1st session of the National Public Confidence Council took place on September 6.

The Head of State announced the convocation of the council at the inauguration ceremony on June 12. The President decreed the approval of the Council’s composition later in July. The National Public Confidence Council is comprised of prominent statesmen, MPs, economic and political experts.