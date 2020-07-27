  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Video recap of President’s working week released

    17:17, 27 July 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A video recapping the working week of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been released, Kazinform reports.

    President’s spokesperson Berik Uali shared the video covering the week from 20 till 26 July via his Facebook page.

    Last week President Tokayev received Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev and Prime Minister Askar Mamin.

    He also held the telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev and extended his condolences to the family and loved ones of the late academician and statesman Kenzhegali Sagadiyev.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!