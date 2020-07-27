Video recap of President’s working week released

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A video recapping the working week of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been released, Kazinform reports.

President’s spokesperson Berik Uali shared the video covering the week from 20 till 26 July via his Facebook page.

Last week President Tokayev received Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev and Prime Minister Askar Mamin.

He also held the telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev and extended his condolences to the family and loved ones of the late academician and statesman Kenzhegali Sagadiyev.