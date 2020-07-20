Video recap of President Tokayev’s working week released

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A video recapping the working week of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been released, Kazinform reports.

The Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan shared the video covering the week from 13 till 19 July via its Facebook page.

In the video the Head of State can been seen observing a moment of silence in memory of those who died of the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan on June 13.

Last week President Tokayev also announced the quarantine regime will be extended through July 2 via Twitter. He once again urged Kazakhstanis to observe the quarantine restrictions, wear face masks and keep social distance.

Later in the week the President chaired the session on the ways to curb the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.