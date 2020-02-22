  • kz
    Vietnam arrests 7 in connection with Essex lorry deaths

    09:01, 22 February 2020
    HANOI. KAZINFORM - Seven people have been charged in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese citizens who died in a lorry container in the United Kingdom last year, police said Thursday night.

    The migrants, including two 15-year-olds, were found in the lorry on an industrial estate in Essex county, England, on Oct. 23, 2019 and were mostly from poor and rural areas of Vietnam’s north-central provinces.


    Source: EFE


