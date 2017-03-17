Vietnam backs Kazakhstan’s international initiatives

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to Vietnam Beketzhan Zhumakhanov met the Chairman of Vietnam Friendship Parliament Group on cooperation with Kazakhstan, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Science, Technology and Environment of the National Assembly Le Hong Tinh in the building of the National Assembly (a unicameral parliament) of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in Hanoi.

According to the MFA's press-service, Kazakh diplomat informed Vietnamese side on the main political processes in Kazakhstan and Kazakhstan President's initiatives on redistribution of powers, as wells as the priorities specified in his latest Address to the Nation "The 3rd Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness". The diplomat emphasized an increasingly bigger role of the Parliament it gained as a result of the constitutional reforms in Kazakhstan.

Regarding the prospects for bilateral cooperation development, B. Zhumakhanov noted that interparliamentary relations are an important part of a political dialogue. In this context, the diplomat expressed his hope for the visit of Chairperson of Vietnam National Assembly Nguyen Thị Kim Ngan to Kazakhstan scheduled for 2017 in the framework of her participation in EXPO 2017 international specialized exhibition.

Ambassador Zhumakhanov also pointed out active cooperation between Kazakhstan and Vietnam in multilateral forums and informed on the key international initiatives of our country, primarily in non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and strengthening of global nuclear security.

The Ambassador told also in detail about Kazakhstan's transit transport potential, the opportunities for cargo transportation by container traffic including via the terminal in Lianyungang seaport (China) that has railway communication to Kazakhstan and significantly reduces time of cargoes delivery to EAEU countries.

Le Hong Tinh noted with satisfaction the dynamic and progressive development of mutually advantageous cooperation between our countries and, according to him, it was based on trust and friendship as far back as the Soviet Union period. The Chairman of Friendship Group underlined that there have been no controversies between Kazakhstan and Vietnam either in political or economic issues stating that Vietnam fully supports all international initiatives of Kazakhstan.

Vietnamese deputy also highlighted the importance of strengthening and intensification of interparliamentary relations of the two countries and expressed his hope that the upcoming visit of the Chairperson of Vietnam National Assembly Nguyen Thị Kim Ngan to Kazakhstan will add necessary impetus to bilateral relations.

In closing, Beketzhan Zhumakhanov gave Le Hong Tinh the text of Kazakh President's Address "The 3rd Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" translated into Vietnamese.