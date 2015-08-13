Vietnam News Agency sends greetings to Kazinform on its 95th anniversary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has congratulated Kazinform on its 95th anniversary.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors of Vietnam News Agency (VNA), I would like to send you our warmest congratulations to the International News Agency Kazinform on the 95th founding anniversary of your august news agency. Kazinform is so proud to have a long and glorious history developing from the Kazakh news agency in 1920 to the International Information Agency as it is today. Generations of leaders and correspondents of Kazinform must not only very hard but also creatively fulfill the noble mission of transferring precise and coherent information about the land and people of Kazakhstan to the world as well as brining the world to the people of Kazakhstan. With the newly-signed professional cooperation between VNA and Kazinform, I am confident that we have laid fir foundation for fruitful cooperation between our two countries. Once again, on this special occasion, may I wish Kazinform even greater achievements in successfully playing the role of the reliable and efficient source of information of and about Kazakhstan," the message reads.