Vietnam to introduce visa-free regime for Kazakhstanis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Chairman of the Majilis Kabibulla Dzhakupov received Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Vietnam Nguyen Van Hoa in view of completion of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan.

Welcoming the Ambassador the Speaker expressed the gratitude for his personal contribution to strengthening of the relations between Kazakhstan and Vietnam, the press service of the Majilis informs.

As the Speaker of the Majilis noted, the relations between the two countries activated during the period of Nguyen Van Hoa's mission in Kazakhstan. In 2011, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev paid an official visit to Vietnam. In 2012, President of Vietnam Chyong Tan Shanga, in turn, paid his official visit to Kazakhstan.

During the visit of Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Tan Dung to Kazakhstan this May, an agreement on free trade zone between EEU countries and Vietnam was signed.

"I am confident it will help to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation. However, the economic situation in the world is quite complicated now. Nevertheless, taken by both sides measures will help to increase the competitiveness of the economies of the countries," K. Dzhakupov said.

Speaking of development of the two countries the Majilis Speaker thanked the Ambassador for strengthening of the inter-parliamentary cooperation and for assistance in organization of the official visit of the parliamentary delegation of Kazakhstan to Vietnam this March.

The Ambassador of Vietnam shared his impressions of the work in Kazakhstan and thanked Kazakhstan for creation of favourable conditions for the work of foreign diplomatic missions. The diplomat also informed about future introduction of the visa-free regime of Vietnam for the people of Kazakhstan.