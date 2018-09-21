  • kz
    Vietnamese president dies of illness

    12:06, 21 September 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang died on Friday morning in a hospital in Hanoi at the age of 61, after a long time of disease, Xinhua cites the Vietnam News Agency.

    Quang was born on Oct. 12, 1956 in northern Vietnam's Ninh Binh province. He held a doctorate degree on law and a master's degree on Chinese, and was conferred the title of professor in 2009.

    In April 2016, the National Assembly of Vietnam, the country's top legislature, elected Quang as the Vietnamese president.

     

