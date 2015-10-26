VII International Piano Competition to take place in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - November 1-9 Kazakh National Conservatory named after Kyrmangazy in Almaty will hold VII International Piano Competition.

The event is expected to bring together young musicians from Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Mongolia, South Korea, Japan, Uzbekistan and Georgia. The jury consists of famous musicians and teachers, winners of international competitions: rector of the conservatory - Zh.Aubakirova, People's Artist of Russia, Professor of the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory - Mikhail Voskresensky, winner of the first prize and the gold medal of the 10th International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw - Dang Thai Son (Vietnam), laureate of international contests Yuriy Margulis (USA), professor of the National University in Seoul Hyun-Joong Chang (South Korea), laureate of international competitions Maxim Mogilevsky (Russia-USA). According to the organizers, this year's prize fund has been increased.