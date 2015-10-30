VIII Congress of Political Scientists held in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM VIII Congress of Kazakhstan Political Scientists was held today in Astana. The theme of the event was "Nation's Plan and Transition to New Quality of Research and Analytical Work : Problems and Prospects".

The event was organized by the "Congress of Political Scientists" Republican Public Association under the support of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry. Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Baglan Mailybayev, deputies of the Kazakh Parliament, representatives of governmental agencies, political parties, NGOs, research and expert communities, as well as experts from China, Russia and Bulgaria came to Astana for the Congress. The participants discussed the 100 Specific Steps Nation's Plan, its implementation as well as the important issues of development of political science.