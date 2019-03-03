Viktor Dubovitskiy: Kazakhstan's experience of large families support is important for CA countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's experience of support of large families is important for the entire Central Asian region, according to Viktor Dubovitsky, PhD in History, Research Fellow at the A.Donish Institute of History, Archaeology and Ethnography of the Tajik Academy of Sciences.

"The initiatives of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev put forward at the XVIII Congress of Nur Otan Party on February 27 are of special interest and relevance for the Central Asian region including fraternal Tajik nation. Tajikistan sees high demographic growth now and Kazakhstan's experience of large families support is interesting for this country. The measure of support of the villages and allocation of huge funds for this purpose in 2019-2021 is expected to boost socio-economic development of the country, in particular, to reduce unemployment in rural areas," said Dubovitskiy commenting on the Kazakh President's speech at the Party's Jubilee Congress.