Village school burned down in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - A secondary school in a village of Nikolaevka, Pavlodar region caught fire, Kazinform refers to pavlodarnews.kz.

The fire outbreak was registered on October 20 at 5 am. The fire was extinguished at 9.30 am. However, the school was burned down. Head of the Department for Emergency Situations of Pavlodar region informed that the educational facility was built in 1967. The school was made of sun-dried bricks. "We are establishing the cause of the fire," said Head of the Department for Emergency Situations. It should be noted that the current situation will not affect the educational process. School children will be temporary taught in Aklekseevskiy high school.