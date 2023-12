ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Italian Vincenzo Nibali of Astana Pro Team finished 7th in Stage 13 Muret Rodez of the 2015 Tour de France race.

Belgian Greg Van Avermaet of BMC Racing Team won the stage. Slovak Peter Sagan of Tinkoff-Saxo came second and another Belgian Jan Bakelants of AG2R La Mondiale rounded out the top 3, Sports.kz says. Nibali is currently ranked 10th with 1491 points in Top 10 Riders rankings.