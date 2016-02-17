Vincenzo Nibali among Top-10 cyclers at Oman Tour

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Multi-day cycling race Oman Tour kicked off yesterday, Feb 16.

Luxembourg sportsman Bob Jungels from Etixx-QuickStep showed the best result at the starting stage. The second place was won by Belgian cycler Serge Pauwels from Dimension Data. French sportsman Romain Bardet from AG2R finished the third.

As for Astana Pro Team, the best result was demonstrated by Vincenzo Nibali who finished the 10th. Jakob Fuglsang became the 15th, Andriy Grivko - 28th, Michele Scarponi - 54th, Artyom Zakharov - 103rd, Valerio Agnoli - 109th, Andrea Guardini- 111th and Dias Omirzakov - 136 th.