Vincenzo Nibali: I&#39;ll try hard till the finish line of this Giro d&#39;Italia-2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Captain of "Astana" cycling team Vincenzo Nibali won the 19th stage of the Giro d'Italia-2016. It was the sixth victory of Nibali at the stage of the Giro d'Italia-2016.

This victory also helped him to get back to the second place in the overall classification, where he trails 44 seconds to Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio, a Colombian bicycle racer who rides for UCI ProTeam Orica-GreenEDGE, Sports.kz informs.