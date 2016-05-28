  • kz
    Vincenzo Nibali: I&#39;ll try hard till the finish line of this Giro d&#39;Italia-2016

    09:49, 28 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Captain of "Astana" cycling team Vincenzo Nibali won the 19th stage of the Giro d'Italia-2016. It was the sixth victory of Nibali at the stage of the Giro d'Italia-2016.

    This victory also helped him to get back to the second place in the overall classification, where he trails 44 seconds to Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio, a Colombian bicycle racer who rides for UCI ProTeam Orica-GreenEDGE, Sports.kz informs.

