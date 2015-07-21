Vincenzo Nibali: My goal is to win one of Tour de France-2015 stages

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vincenzo Nibali of the "Astana" team was the only cyclist at the 16th stage of the Tour de France-2015 who managed a successful attack from the yellow jersey group to win some second back, 26 seconds. As long as the last year's winner of the Tour de France is ranked 8th in the overall standings he set a goal, which is to win one of the stages of the Tour de France this year.

"It seems that bad luck just keeps following me. It was also a hard day for me today because I caught cold. However, I was motivated and I kept attacking. I did not win by many seconds but I can be proud of the day," V. Nibali said.

"I think my goal now is to win one of the stages and dedicate this victory to those who still believe in me and support me. We will see what I can do after the rest. There are many difficult stages ahead where I can try to be successful again," he added.