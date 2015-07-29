Vincenzo Nibali set to leave Astana team after 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vincenzo Nibali will leave Astana Pro Team after his current contract expires in late 2016, Sports.kz reports.

The Italian plans to race in Giro d'Italia 2016, but will miss Tour de France 2016 in order to prepare and participate in the 2016 Summer Olympics. Nibali also said that he wants to find a new team with the best Italian racers. Meanwhile, this season he is expected to do Vuelta a España with Fabio Aru and Mikel Landa.