Vinokourov sponsors project of Monaco’s EXPO 2017 pavilion

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Principality of Monaco has made a presentation of its pavilion at the Astana EXPO 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.



According to a representative of Monaco pavilion, the concept of the pavilion was inspired by Prince Albert II speech during his enthronement: “I am sure that Monaco can become a really powerful empire which combines the vision of the world, concentration of the progress and prosperity and taking environmental protection measures.”



“Monaco has always been associated with glamour, luxury lifestyle, but our country is also the country of innovations, where people respect the environment,” the representative of the Monaco pavilion said.

The theme of the pavilion is “Reflecting the Future.” It is reflected in the main installation which resembles a moving wave. The visitors will be offered to watch films on this installation about human-nature relationship. The authors are planning to use special fragrances which will let the visitors to feel the sea –related topic of the pavilion.



The second exhibition zone of the pavilion “Explore the City” will also be interesting the visitors who will be able to tour around picturesque places of Monaco and to get familiarized with the nature of this country in virtual reality.



One of the projects to be presented in Monaco pavilion was sponsored by Kazakhstan’s famous cyclist Alexander Vinokourov. This is a solar bike designed by the students of a technical lyceum in Monaco. Solar bike can move at a speed of 37km/h and can cover long distances without recharge.

According to organizers, more than 250,000 people are expected to visit the pavilion.

