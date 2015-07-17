Vinokurov comments on rumors of Nibali&#39;s departure from Astana Pro Team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - General Manager of Astana Pro Team Alexandr Vinokurov has dispelled the rumors of Vincenzo Nibali's departure from the team. He said in an official statement that the rumors created by Spanish newspaper AS concerning Vincenzo Nibali's exit from the team at the end of the current season are completely untrue.

"There has never been a question that Vincenzo Nibali will leave the team at the end of the season - Vincenzo is doing very well in the team," the Astana Pro Team General Manager said. "Of course I am not happy when we don't win, as is the case with all team General Managers - But I merely think that Vincenzo is not riding at his best level in this Tour. Nibali has a potential that is much better than his current place in General Classification. We are going to do medical tests to determine the reason for his performance, and we also wish to see him race in the Vuelta a España this season to achieve a Grand Tour victory," Vinokurov stressed. "There is no problem between him and the Team, and we have full confidence in him, contrary to what is being reported in the press," he added. Perhaps, the rumors have something to do with Nibali's poor performance at the 2015 Tour de France race. He was 16th in Stage 12 Lannemezan-Plateu de Beille. Jacob Fuglsang of Astana Pro Team came 2nd after Spaniard Joaquim Rodriguez. According to Sports.kz, Nibali is currently ranked 8th in Top 10 General Classification ranking.