Violence must not come on behalf of religion - Cardinal Jean Louis Tauran

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Violence must not come on behalf of religion, President of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue, Cardinal Jean Louis Tauran told at the Congress of Religious Leaders in Astana.

"There should not be any ambiguity about religion, writing especially regarding violence which is coming on behalf of religion," the Cardinal said at the sitting of the Congress in Astana.

He explained that the main task of the religion was to teach the mankind mutual trust.

"Our today's sitting is a sign of our willingness to have this brotherhood and peace, our friendship and cooperation which have been developing all these years. This sitting shows that the variety of religions can be the wealth of the humanity," he added.

It should be noted that more than 80 delegations from 42 world countries take part in the work of the 5 th sitting of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.