Violent attack in Istanbul proves there is no place for ruthless groups in a civilized society - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has extended condolences to his Turkish counterpart President Recep Tayyip

Erdogan on the occasion of deadly explosions at the main airport in Istanbul, the Akorda's press service reports.



In the telegram of condolences the Kazakh President notes that he was deeply saddened by the news of the deadly explosions that claimed lives of innocent people in Istanbul.



Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized that the timing of the terrorist attack - during the holy month of Ramadan - could not have been more sacrilegious.



"Kazakhstan strongly condemns the acts of international extremism and terrorism threatening the international security. The violent attack in Istanbul has once again proved that there is no place for ruthless groups and their ideology in a civilized society," the telegram reads.



"On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and my own behalf I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died and to the fraternal people of Turkey and wish the speediest recovery to the injured," Nursultan Nazarbayev wrote in conclusion.