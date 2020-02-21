Virus vaccine candidate to start clinical trials in late April

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The fastest vaccine candidate targeting the novel coronavirus is expected to begin clinical trials in late April, according to Xu Nanping, vice-minister for science and technology on Friday, China Daily reported.

China has adopted multiple technological approaches at the same time to fast-track the development of a vaccine for the new virus, he said, adding that the vaccine development in China is at a similar stage as international efforts.

The fastest clinical testing of the novel coronavirus vaccine candidate will be conducted in late April, he said at a news conference held by the State Council Information Office.

Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the National Health Commission, also said that with the vaccine's well-laid foundation, the approval procedures can go through emergency channels. The vaccine will be able to enter clinical trials soon as late April or May.

Xu Nanping also said that on the basis of the nucleic test kit used at the beginning of the epidemic, the country has also stepped up efforts to develop new products for detecting the virus with higher sensitivity and more convenience.

Xu also noted that traditional Chinese medicine has been proven effective in reducing the possibility of mild infections becoming severe.

Integrating traditional Chinese medicine with Western medicine to treat novel coronavirus patients was included in the third edition of the treatment and diagnosis plan published by the National Health Commission, he said.