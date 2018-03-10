Visa free regime between Kazakhstan and UAE comes into effect

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - From March 10, 2018 Kazakhstan citizens will no longer need a visa to enter the Unified Arab Emirates.

"We congratulate the friendly people of Kazakhstan on introduction of visa-free regime for Kazakhstan citizens to stay in the UAE for the period of 30 days. We wish you a pleasant stay in the UAE", the Embassy tweeted.

On May 23, 2017 in Astana following the negotiations between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE Sheikh Abdallah ben Zayed Al Nahyan there was signed the Protocol of mutual visa-free trips of the citizens who hold civil passports of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the UAE.